National News
Charges could be laid in lantern lighting event at Six Nations

August 23, 2022 271 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police say charges may be laid in a weekend lantern lighting event that saw huge crowds descend on Six Nations.

Police said they responded to the event Saturday, Aug., 20 at a Fourth Line Road address near the CN rail line and found an “extremely large amount of vehicles waiting to enter the property.”

Police conducted traffic control and began turning vehicles away saying the event was over. Police said they saw  30-50 lanterns lit in the sky.

Police continued to conduct traffic control in the area.

Police continue to investigate and charges are pending.

If you or anyone know any information about this unsanctioned event please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersbb.com

