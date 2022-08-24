Editorial
A huge event, but let’s not tell anyone….really!

August 24, 2022 47 views

Six Nations was hit with not just a wave of visitors on the weekend, but a tsunami. Residents along Fourth Line found themselves not only caught in a huge traffic mess but facing strangers parking on their property, asking to use their bathrooms, and walking along roadways, without sidewalks by the way- in the dark. Local business was trapped in a mess when cars packed their parking lots, but owners walked away to an event no one knew was happening. The lighting of lanterns at a local farm has been condemned by the community for several years now yet still the Toronto organizer, waving a fist of cash, unable to hold the event anywhere in Ontario, found someone willing to take his money at the expense of the community safety….

