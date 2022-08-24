A huge event, but let’s not tell anyone….really!

Six Nations was hit with not just a wave of visitors on the weekend, but a tsunami. Residents along Fourth Line found themselves not only caught in a huge traffic mess but facing strangers parking on their property, asking to use their bathrooms, and walking along roadways, without sidewalks by the way- in the dark. Local business was trapped in a mess when cars packed their parking lots, but owners walked away to an event no one knew was happening. The lighting of lanterns at a local farm has been condemned by the community for several years now yet still the Toronto organizer, waving a fist of cash, unable to hold the event anywhere in Ontario, found someone willing to take his money at the expense of the community safety….
Related Posts
Unsanctioned lantern festival shocks Six Nations
August 24, 2022 63
Lights, cameras….traffic jam, lanterns and crowds cause concerns By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Police moved…
First Nations on the agenda of AMO as cities expand outward
August 24, 2022 22
By Bree Duwyn Writer For the first time in its 155th year history, cities across Ontario…