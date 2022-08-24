Local News
ticker

First Nations on the agenda of AMO as cities expand outward

August 24, 2022 23 views

By Bree Duwyn Writer For the first time in its 155th year history, cities across Ontario may be reaching out to develop relationships with First Nations. The Association of Ontario Municipalities (AMO)held its annual meeting last week (Aug. 14 – 17), including a panel discussion on building relationships with First Nations. Over 90 percent of the 444 municipalities in Ontario border on First Nations communities or are sitting on unceded Indigenous lands. Six Nations alone has 38 municipalities sitting on its unceded lands, six miles on either side of the Grand River, or is affected by its treaties. Cities are pushing beyond their boundaries and Ford’s move to fast-track development could find cities facing off with First Nations again over land making the AMO agenda item of First Nations reconciliation…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The Six Nations community was hit by an unexpected surge of people attending an unsanctioned lantern lighting event at a farm on Fourth Line and Cayuga Road. Roads were blocked by traffic, homeowners worried of fire and streams of people walking the roads in the dark...(Turtle Island News photo)
Local News

Unsanctioned lantern festival shocks Six Nations

August 24, 2022 66

Lights, cameras….traffic jam, lanterns and crowds cause concerns By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Police moved…

Read more
Local News

Six Nations Elected Council on summer break

August 24, 2022 37

By Bree Duwyn Writer Six Nations Elected Council will be taking a two week summer break…

Read more