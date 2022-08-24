Slider
Haudenosaunee squad captures bronze medal at world lacrosse tournament

August 24, 2022 52 views
From Left to right - Aidan Fearn, James Gowland, Vince Longboat, Dougie Powless and David Anderson helped the Haudenosaunee club capture the bronze medal at the world men’s under-21 field lacrosse championships. (Photo courtesy Vince Longboat)

By Sam Laskaris Writer The Haudenosaunee Nationals had their share of ups and downs at the world men’s under-21 field lacrosse championships. But in the end the Haudenosaunee side, which included Six Nations players and a coach, ended up winning the bronze medal at the tournament, which concluded this past Saturday in Limerick, Ireland. The Haudenosaunee club defeated Australia 10-6 in the bronze-medal match. Two days earlier the squad had its gold-medal aspirations come to an end when it was soundly defeated 10-2 by the United States. The Americans went on to beat Canada 12-10 in the gold-medal contest. “The boys tried to stay positive and recovered well after the semi-final loss,” said Six Nations member Vince Longboat, who served as an assistant coach for the Haudenosaunee club. The Haudenosaunee…

