Local News
ticker

Six Nations by-election has four “official” candidates

August 24, 2022 27 views

By Lynda Powless Editor It’s official! Six Nations by-election is off and running after the four candidates nominated provided all the necessary documents and have the go ahead from Six Nations Electoral Officer Steve Williams Williams said Friday, all four have been officially accepted as candidates. “They all had the necessary paperwork in and met all the criteria to run so it’s official, they are all candidates.” Four people are vying for a spot on Six Nations elected council after the resignation of former councillor Wendy Johnson last month. Nominated were Gregory L. Frazer; nominated by Brian Philip Hill and seconded by Brian Darryl Hill.’ Vernice “Pixie” Gladys Hill nominated by Lois Lee Jonathan and seconded by Lorelei Gayle Isaacs. Nicoli “Nick” Wilson Wyman nominated by William Charles Monture and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The Six Nations community was hit by an unexpected surge of people attending an unsanctioned lantern lighting event at a farm on Fourth Line and Cayuga Road. Roads were blocked by traffic, homeowners worried of fire and streams of people walking the roads in the dark...(Turtle Island News photo)
Local News

Unsanctioned lantern festival shocks Six Nations

August 24, 2022 63

Lights, cameras….traffic jam, lanterns and crowds cause concerns By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Police moved…

Read more
Local News

First Nations on the agenda of AMO as cities expand outward

August 24, 2022 22

By Bree Duwyn Writer For the first time in its 155th year history, cities across Ontario…

Read more