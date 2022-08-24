Local News
Six Nations Elected Council on summer break

August 24, 2022 37 views

By Bree Duwyn Writer Six Nations Elected Council will be taking a two week summer break from ouncil meetings, from Aug. 22 – Sept. 2. The hiatus was announced in a SNEC meeting on July 12th. The General Council, General Finance and Political Liaison meetings will not take place during this time. Live streams will resume following the break. The Building and Infrastructure Committee and Human Services Committee meetings will also be put on hold. Those committee meetings have not been live streamed in the past. There are no plans to livestream in the future. SNEC Central Administration Communications, tsays the committee meetings are not live streamed ibecause they are only at the committee level. “These committees attend any of the three council meetings with recommendations and the council meetings…

