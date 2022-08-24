SPECIAL: Six Nations Cannabis Commission flounders, questions linger over what happened and where to go now

By Lynda Powless Editor After four years of changing commission members and controversy Turtle Island News has learned the Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) cannabis commission has imploded. The chair of the commission has resigned, the executive director told SNEC she is resigning and only two newly appointed commission members may remain. All within two weeks. SNEC knew almost three weeks ago that the resignations were taking place but no statement as to what happened has been released to the community. Over $5 million has been spent since the SNEC created a cannabis commission to control what they had hoped at the time would be a burgeoning Six Nations business market. Instead an office was never opened, the commission expanded from a license and regulating body to wholesaling and no…



