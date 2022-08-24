Survivors’ Secretariate gets new Executive lead

By Bree Duwyn Writer Laura Arndt has been named the Executive Lead of the Survivors’ Secretariat and will be welcomed to her new position at an event next Wednesday (Aug. 31). The event will feature a Year in Review presentation and detail the Survivors’ Secretariat’s progress in document collection, ground search efforts, advocacy, statement gathering and police investigation, according to an email from Tabitha Curley, the secretariat’s spokesperson. Arndt is no stranger to the work of the Survivors’ Secretariat, having been its Chief Operating Officer since the Fall of 2021. This role was meant to be a secondment from her position as Chair of Specialized Academic Certificates in Centennial’s School of Advancement, according to a media release from Centennial College in Oct. 2021. Kimberly Murray, the previous executive lead of…



