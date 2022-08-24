Local News
Unsanctioned lantern festival shocks Six Nations

August 24, 2022 2 views
The Six Nations community was hit by an unexpected surge of people attending an unsanctioned lantern lighting event at a farm on Fourth Line and Cayuga Road. Roads were blocked by traffic, homeowners worried of fire and streams of people walking the roads in the dark...(Turtle Island News photo)

Lights, cameras….traffic jam, lanterns and crowds cause concerns By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Police moved Saturday to divert hundreds upon hundreds of vehicles descending on Six Nations in what had become a chaotic night created by the holding of an “unsanctioned” Lantern Lights Show on Cayuga Road near Fourth Line. Six Nations Police installed roadblocks outside the farm entrance and people who bought tickets ranging in price from $130 to $230 were turned away. The controversial event turned the area into mayhem with residents ‘driveways blocked, roadways packed, people jamming into store parking lots near the event and others parking on private property and walking down Fourth Line. One Six Nations’ resident told Turtle Island News she was so frustrated by the chaos she went car to car asking…

