Bat in Brant County first animal rabies case this year

By Bree Duwyn

Writer

The first confirmed case of animal rabies in Brant County this year was found in a now deceased bat, according to Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) in a media release on Thursday (Aug. 25).

Laboratory results confirmed the case of rabies.

The release said that rabies is a viral disease that causes severe damage to the brain and spinal cord.

If untreated before symptoms appear, rabies can lead to death.

The virus is spread through the saliva of infected animals, such as raccoons, skunks, bats, dogs, foxes and other wild animals through bites or scratches.

Rabies illness in humans can be prevented through a vaccine, which is effective only before symptoms occur.

“While the risk of coming across an animal with rabies in our jurisdiction is still low, people should pay attention when outside,” says Filip Pajtondziev, Manager of Environmental Health and Infectious Diseases.

“We reccomend staying away from any animal you don’t know. If you see an animal showing rabies symptoms, keep away from it and phone Brant County SPCA as soon as possible to report the animal.”

Symptoms of rabies in animals include:

– Excited or very lethargic behaviour

– Attacking objects or other animals

– Frothing at the mouth

– Biting

The BCHU investigates all animal bites or scratches on humans reported by the public.

If you or a family member are bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal:

– Wash the wound site with soap and water

– Tell an adult if under the age of 18

– Seek medical attention immediately

– Phone the BCHU to report the bite or scratch at 519-753-4937 ext. 470.

For more information about rabies in humans please visit www.bchu.org/rabies or phone 519-753-4937 ext. 470.

For more information about rabies in pets, please phone the Brant County SPCA at 519-756-6620.

