Toronto man faces drug and weapon possession charges

By Bree Duwyn

Writer

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police Service Tactical Intelligence Generated Enforcement and Response Unit (T.I.G.E.R) arrested a 27-year-old man after initiating a criminal investigation on Tuesday (Aug. 23).

Police conducted a search incident to arrest and seized approximately 149.8 grams of suspected Fentanyl with an estimated street value of $29,960 and approximately 62.3 grams of suspected Cocaine with an estimated street value of $7,476, according to a media release.

The combined total value of the seized illicit drugs is $37,436.

Police also found an expandable baton, digital scales, a switch blade, a bullet proof vest, and a quantity of Canadian currency.

The following has been charged with:

Adam Derie, 27, Toronto: two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, one count of Unauthorized Possession of Weapon, contrary to the Criminal Code and one count of failure to comply with judicial release order, contrary to the Criminal Code.

Derie was held for bail.

If anyone would like to report criminal activity within the community, they are asked to contact Brantford Police at 519-756-7050.

Those who wish to remain anonymous, please contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. A web tip may also be submitted at https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/ .

Add Your Voice