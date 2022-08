SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-At least one person has been sent to hospital in a two car collision on Chiefswood Road just before Highway 54 at about 5 p.m. today

Six Nations Police and fire are on scene at the accident. Traffic is blocked from Sixth line. The traffic jam is slowly clearing to turn onto Sixth Line.

