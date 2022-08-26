OPP seeking help in finding Hagersville woman missing for 17 months

By Lynda Powless

Editor

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON –Ontario Provincial Police are seeking the public’s help in solving the now 17-month-old disappearance of a Hagersville woman.

OPP are looking for information on the disappearance of Amber Ellis, 33, last seen February 2021 on Six Nations of the Grand River. OPP believe “someone has important information that will help investigators solve the disappearance” of Amber Ellis and are encouraging members of the public to come forward.

OPP said Amber was reported missing March 8, 2021 by her mother. She was last seen near the end of February 2021 on Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation. Prior to her disappearance, Amber lived at an address in Hagersville, Ontario. Amber also has ties to the Brantford, Cambridge, Hamilton and Norfolk County areas.

Amber is 5’9” tall, 120 lbs, with a thin build, long dark hair, and brown eyes.

OPP have established a team of investigators working under the direction of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch, along with investigators from Haldimand County OPP, the Brantford Police Service and Six Nations Police Service committed to locating Amber.

On December 21, 2021, police posted a video to encourage witnesses who have information about Amber’s disappearance to contact investigators. The video can be found on YouTube at the link below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6NDT5iC8rLA&ab_channel=OntarioProvincialPolice

“After interviewing dozens of witnesses, I believe that there are additional witnesses who have information that can help solve this case and I encourage them to contact police immediately.” – Detective Inspector Chris Josiah, OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with information that can assist investigators are encouraged to call the OPP Amber Ellis tip line at 1-866-549-2090 or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

