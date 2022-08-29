Chiefs season concludes following playoff road loss in Peterborough

By Sam Laskaris

Writer

It was certainly not the ending the Six Nations Chiefs wanted.

Members of the local lacrosse club were hoping to not only win their league but then host and capture the national Mann Cup title on their home floor this season.

But the Chiefs’ 2022 campaign came to a disappointing end on Sunday. Six Nations was downed 10-8 by the host Peterborough Lakers.

With the victory in the match, held at the Memorial Centre in Peterborough, the Lakers captured the Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) best-of-seven final series 4-2.

Perhaps more importantly, however, the Peterborough squad will now move on and host the Mann Cup series next month.

The Lakers will square off against the Western Lacrosse Association (WLA) champion Langley Thunder in a best-of-seven series starting on Sept. 9.

Langley qualified for the Mann Cup by downing the Nanaimo Timbermen 4-1 in the WLA best-of-seven final.

Chiefs’ head coach Duane Jacobs was obviously disappointed his squad has now played its final match this season.

“I’m proud of the guys,” Jacobs said following Sunday’s setback. “I thought we played three good periods. But we just didn’t score enough goals.”

The Chiefs had more than their share of scoring opportunities in the contest. Six Nations handily outshot the Lakers 72-50 in the contest.

In the third period the Chiefs outshot Peterborough 27-18. But it was the Lakers, who had entered the final period trailing 7-6, who outscored their visitors by a 4-1 count to secure the win and the series.

“We stopped getting away with what was successful (in the first two periods),” Jacobs said, adding players on his squad were trying to do too much individually in the final 20 minutes of action.

One of the main reasons for the Lakers’ triumph was the play of their goaltender Doug Buchan, who was selected as the most valuable player of the MSL post-season.

“Their goalie played really well this whole series,” said Chiefs’ captain Cody Jamieson.

Six Nations had entered Sunday night with momentum on its side. The Chiefs had managed to stave off elimination on Friday night with a convincing 15-8 home victory in a contest held at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena (ILA).

Jamieson and his teammates were hoping for another W on Sunday in order to force a seventh and deciding match in the series at the ILA. Had it been necessary, that Game 7 would have been on Tuesday night.

“It’s obviously disappointing,” Jamieson said. “That goes without saying.”

Like Jacobs, Jamieson was also pleased with the efforts of his teammates.

“Our guys gave us everything,” he said. “Our guys played their butts off. We just came up a little short tonight.”

Lyle Thompson and Austin Staats both had five-point performances for the Chiefs. Thompson scored four goals and also had one assist. Staats netted a pair of goals and had three assists.

Though he didn’t find the back of the net, Staats’ older brother Randy also ended up with three assists in the match.

Eric Fannell and Joey Cupido had the other Six Nations goals.

