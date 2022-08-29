National News
Man sentenced to 10 years for the deaths of two Metis hunters in Alberta

August 29, 2022 61 views

EDMONTON- A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the deaths of two Metis hunters who were shot on a rural road in Alberta.

A judge says Roger Bilodeau is to serve about six years because he gets credit of more than 1,600 days spent in custody during harsh conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A jury found Bilodeau guilty of two counts of manslaughter in May after Jacob Sansom was shot once in the chest and Maurice Cardinal was hit three times in the shoulder more than two years ago.

His son Anthony Bilodeau was also found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Sansom and guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Cardinal, who was Sansom’s uncle.

He is to be sentenced at a later date.

The Crown argued the elder Bilodeau took the law into his own hands when he asked his son to bring a gun while he chased Sansom and Cardinal down a rural road.

Prosecutors have argued that the father and son were angry because they thought the two hunters were trying to steal from them.

