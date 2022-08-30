An Ohsweken man facing charges after traffic stop

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – A 58-year-old man is facing charges including having cannabis readily available in a vehicle after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment officer saw a Highway Traffic Act violation on Argyle Street South in Caledonia August 28, 2022 at about 12:34 p.m..

OPP said a traffic stop was initiated and as a result, OPP charged William Donald Doolittle, 58, of Ohsweken with:

· Operation while Prohibited under the Criminal Code (two counts)

· Drive while Under Suspension (Highway Traffic Act)

· Driver – Fail to Properly Wear Seatbelt (Highway Traffic Act)

· Fail to have Insurance Card (Highway Traffic Act)

· Drive vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available (Highway Traffic Act)

The drivers licence was seized and the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

