National News
ticker

An Ohsweken man facing charges after traffic stop

August 30, 2022 229 views

       HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON –  A 58-year-old man is facing charges including having cannabis readily available in a vehicle after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment officer saw  a Highway Traffic Act violation on Argyle Street South in Caledonia August 28, 2022 at about 12:34 p.m..

OPP said a traffic stop was initiated and as a result,  OPP  charged William Donald Doolittle, 58, of Ohsweken with:

·        Operation while Prohibited under the Criminal Code (two counts)

·        Drive while Under Suspension (Highway Traffic Act)

·        Driver – Fail to Properly Wear Seatbelt (Highway Traffic Act)

·        Fail to have Insurance Card (Highway Traffic Act)

·        Drive vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available (Highway Traffic Act)

The drivers licence was seized and the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations man charged in single motor collision

August 30, 2022 219

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) -A Six Nations man is facing impaired driving charges after the Haldimand County…

Read more
National News

US asks farmers: Can you plant 2 crops instead of 1?

August 30, 2022 52

 By Scott Mcfetridge THE ASSOCIATED PRESS DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)- There is only so much farmland…

Read more

Leave a Reply