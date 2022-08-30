Brantford Police arrest local man, seize over $149,00 in Fentanyl

BRANTFORD ONT- A 42-year-old city man is facing drug trafficking charges after after the Brantford Police Service Tactical Intelligence Generated Enforcement and Response Unit (T.I.G.E.R) raided a Mintern Avenue home and seized over $149,000 in suspected Fentanyl

BPS and the Brantford Police Emergency Response Team both completed the firearms and drug investigation Aug., 29, 2022 executing a search warrant and seizing:

Cellular phones

Quantity of Canadian currency

Replica Glock firearm

Approximately 373.5 grams of suspected Fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $149,600

Digital scale

Hydraulic drug press

Mackenzie Robert Carroll, 42m of Brantford has been charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Failure to comply with judicial release order, contrary to the Criminal Code

Carroll was held for bail.

Anyone that would like to report criminal activity within the community is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

