Six Nations man charged in single motor collision

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) -A Six Nations man is facing impaired driving charges after the Haldimand County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single vehicle collision August 27, 2022, at 1:20 a.m., at the intersection of Concession 12 Walpole and Sandusk Road.

OPP said while speaking with the driver, signs of alcohol consumption were detected. The driver was transported to the closest police service for additional testing. As a result of the investigation, Christopher Bomberry, 58,, from Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation, was charged with:

· Driving a motor vehicle while impaired

· Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand

The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

