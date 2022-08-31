Brantford man faces first degree murder charges

BRANTFORD, ON – A Brantford man is facing first degree murder charges after a local man died as a result of an attack with a baseball bat in May.

Peter Pottruff suffered serious head injuries after he was attacked on May 25, 2022 in an area along the Grand River near the Brant’s Crossing Riverfront Skateboard Park on Icomm Drive.

Pottruff succumbed to his injuries on June 20, 2022 in the hospital.

As result, a homicide investigation was initiated by Brantford Police.

Joseph Cunningham Davis, 34, of Brantford was charged with first degree murder on Monday (Aug. 29).

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

Detectives have interviewed a number of people but believe there may be others who possibly witnessed the incident, or someone who may have more information related to the investigation.

If anyone has information related to this incident, please contact Detective John Allan of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 ext. 2266.

You can also anonymously send information to Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/ .

Add Your Voice