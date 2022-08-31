Local News
Flag raised on Parliament Hill to honour residential school survivors

August 31, 2022 32 views
Ottawa raises orange flag in honour of residential school survivors. (CP Photo)

By Nojoud Al Mallees THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-The federal government raised the Survivors’ Flag on Parliament Hill today as a way to honour Indigenous Peoples forced to attend residential schools. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was joined by Stephanie Scott, executive director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller, Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal and survivors of residential schools from across the country. Several residential school survivors spoke about the significance of the flag, including Jimmy Durocher, a Metis survivor who attended St. Bruno’s boarding school in Ile-a-la-Crosse, Sask. “Today we raise the Survivors’ Flag high over these colonial buildings, where lawmakers are now listening to our truths and seeking to work together towards reconciliation,’’ Durocher said. In her remarks, Scott asked elected officials to…

