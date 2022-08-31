Local News
Have you seen Amber Ellis, missing for 17 months

Amber Ellis

By Lynda Powless Editor HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON –Ontario Provincial Police are seeking the public’s help in solving the now 17-month-old disappearance of a Hagersville woman. OPP  are looking for information on the disappearance of Amber Ellis, 33, last seen February 2021 on Six Nations of the Grand River. OPP believe “someone has important information that will help investigators solve the disappearance”  of Amber Ellis  and are encouraging members of the public to come forward. OPP said  Amber was reported missing March 8, 2021 by her mother. She was last seen near the end of February 2021 on Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation. Prior to her disappearance, Amber lived at an address in Hagersville, Ontario. Amber also has ties to the Brantford, Cambridge, Hamilton and Norfolk County areas….

