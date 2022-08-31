Editorial
ticker

If you vote, make it count

August 31, 2022 31 views

Six Nations will be heading to the election poll, yes, just one, this coming weekend and it looks like it will be unusually busy. By-elections usually see a lower voter turnout than general elections, but this weekend’s by-election is the first one in the community’s electoral history to be open to the entire membership. Since Six Nations dropped districts and went to at-large elections voter turnout did increase in the first at-large election, of course, that may also be because Six Nations had electronic voting for the first time, allowing band members who live off reserve to cast a ballot and they did in large numbers. . Although one must ask why anyone who doesn’t live on reserve would want to make decisions for people who do. To vote in…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford man faces first degree murder charges

August 31, 2022 111

BRANTFORD, ON – A Brantford man is facing first degree murder charges after a local man…

Read more
National News

Congress of Aboriginal Peoples’ urgent message to environment ministers: include the grassroots 

August 31, 2022 22

By Matteo Cimellaro  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “Canada, at all levels, must recognize that we are…

Read more