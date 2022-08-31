Local News
Six Nations By-Election 2022: Four candidates vying for seat

August 31, 2022 36 views

Six Nations is in by-election mode. The resignation a month ago of former councillor Wendy Johnson kicked the community into election mode. Six Nations Band Election Code changes reduced the band council to nine. The current council is made up of two men and six women. The council has two new councillors and six veterans. The four candidates are: Dr. Greg Frazer Dr. Gregory Frazer was nominated by Brian Philip Hill and Darryl Hill. He first ran in the 2019 election, coming in 11th place behind Alaina VanEvery, getting a total of 571 votes. Now,he is looking for a seat once again. If elected, he said he is planning to fight for more funding when it comes to education, infrastructure, social services and healthcare. “I’m just sticking to what I…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
