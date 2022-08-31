Local News
ticker

Three decades later and no one has been charged in Sonya Cywink’s 1994 death

August 31, 2022 41 views
Billboards appeal for information in Sonya Cywink’s 1994 murder.. Her body was found near London, Ont.

(ELGIN COUNTY, ON) – The family of Sonya Cywink and OPP are working’s to find Sonya Cywink’s killer who was murdered almost three decades ago. Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Crime Stoppers to install billboards in various locations appealing for information in an effort to help investigators solve her homicide. August 30th will mark 28 years since the discovery of Sonya’s body at the Southwold Earthworks National Historic Site of Canada, located near Iona, in Elgin County, southwest of the City of London. A billboard has been installed in east London, near where Sonya was last seen alive. A second billboard will be erected at a later date at a location to be determined. A picture of the new billboard situated near the intersection of Dundas Street and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford man faces first degree murder charges

August 31, 2022 112

BRANTFORD, ON – A Brantford man is facing first degree murder charges after a local man…

Read more
National News

Congress of Aboriginal Peoples’ urgent message to environment ministers: include the grassroots 

August 31, 2022 23

By Matteo Cimellaro  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “Canada, at all levels, must recognize that we are…

Read more