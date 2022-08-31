Three decades later and no one has been charged in Sonya Cywink’s 1994 death

(ELGIN COUNTY, ON) – The family of Sonya Cywink and OPP are working’s to find Sonya Cywink’s killer who was murdered almost three decades ago. Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Crime Stoppers to install billboards in various locations appealing for information in an effort to help investigators solve her homicide. August 30th will mark 28 years since the discovery of Sonya’s body at the Southwold Earthworks National Historic Site of Canada, located near Iona, in Elgin County, southwest of the City of London. A billboard has been installed in east London, near where Sonya was last seen alive. A second billboard will be erected at a later date at a location to be determined. A picture of the new billboard situated near the intersection of Dundas Street and…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice