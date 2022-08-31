Local News
Toronto “Go-Train” network and Hamilton meeting with HDI

August 31, 2022 39 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Amid threats of a possible protest shutting down Toronto’s GO train service  Metrolinx, who operates Toronto’s GO line, says they have opened talks with the Haudenosaunee Development Institute. (HDI) At Premier Doug Ford’s press conference Friday (August 26) media questioned if a Haudenosaunee protest shutting down the rail service was in the offing . Phil Verster CEO and president Metrolinx said Metrollix is now working in discussions with the HDI. “We have been working very closely with HDI for many, many months now, since last year,” he said. He said “HDI, are quite reasonably bringing issues for discussion. “He said the issues span areas of the rail corridor. “As you can imagine our rail corridor  is an existing corridor, there are some extensions we make, which…

