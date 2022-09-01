Second Brantford man faces first-degree murder charges

UPDATE BRANTFORD, ON – As a result of the ongoing investigation into the homicide of Peter Pottruff, Brantford Police Service have charged a second suspect with first-degree murder.

Jason Edelman, 36, of Brantford was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday (Aug. 31).

Edelman is the second man to be charged.Joseph Cunningham Davis, 34, of Brantford, was charged with first degree murder on Monday (Aug. 29).

On May 25, 2022, Pottruff, a 49-year-old man, was assaulted in an area along the Grand River near the Brant’s Crossing Riverfront Skateboard Park on Icomm Drive.

Pottruff sustained serious injuries to his head during the assault, where a baseball bat was used. Pottruff succumbed to his injuries on June 20, 2022 in the hospital.

As result, a homicide investigation began and remains ongoing, according to police.

Detectives have interviewed a number of people but believe there may be others who possibly witnessed the incident, or someone who may have more information related to the investigation.

If anyone has information related to this incident, please contact Detective John Allan of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 ext. 2266.

You can also anonymously send information to Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/ .

Add Your Voice