Small turnout for Six Nations byelection

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Voting in Six Nations by-election has begun with an advance poll held at the Dajoh Youth and Elders Centre in Ohsweken Thursday, Sept., 1, 2022.

Six Nations Electoral Officer Steve Williams said that eight to 10 people had already voted in the advanced polling by 4:45 p.m on Thursday.

He said that the advanced poll was announced a week prior to the byelection after he was approached by people unable to make the single voting date.

“We weren’t gonna have it, but a lot of people called me and told me they can’t make it, so we decided to have the advanced poll,” said Williams.

With just a single councillor seat up for grabs he said that it was tough to determine how many people will vote in this by-election but he added “I think it’ll be a good turn out.”

There are four candidates running in the SNEC by-election for the single councillor seat left vacant with the resignation of former SNEC councillor Wendy Johnson. The new councillor will only serve until the next election in Nov., 2023, a 14 month term, when the four year term of the current council runs out. The current council is the first to serve a four year term and included only nine councillors and a chief.

The candidates are Gregory Frazer, Vernice “Pixie” Gladys Hill, Nicoli Wilson Wyman and Alaina VanEvery.

All band members of the Six Nations of the Grand River territory, 18 years or older, are eligible to vote.

Voting takes place Saturday (Sept. 3) at the Dajoh Youth and Elders Centre, located next door to the arena at 1738 Fourth Line Road in Ohsweken, ON from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

