Retired dentist fills seat on Six Nations Elected Council

By Lynda Powless

Editor

A relatively unknown has been named the newest Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) member after a recount secured the spot.

Greg Frazer took top spot in Saturday’s ( Sept., 3 2022) by-election winning the seat with 89 votes.

Only seven votes separated Frazer from Alaina VanEvery who received 82 votes.

Frazier did not show up for the final count Saturday at the Dajoh in the Six Nations Community Hall in Ohsweken. Frazer is a retired dentist.

Two other candidates ran in the byelection. Vernice “Pixie” Gladys Hill received 51 votes and Nicoli “Nick” Wilson Wyman received 14 votes.

A total of 238 votes were cast with two spoiled.

SNEC had been operating with only eight out of nine councillors and the chief.

The 58th band council is the first to serve a four-year term and is limited to only two consecutive terms and must have a minimum of a secondary school diploma to run.

The two year limit will not apply to Frazer who will be serving out only 15 months left in the term of former councillor Wendy Johnson Martin who resigned to take on a new job.

Williams said while the election code does not allow for a councillor to seek more than two consecutive terms on council the rule would not apply to the by-election winner who would be serving just over one year of what would normally be a four-year term.

Six Nations had put a call out to the community for volunteers to review the election code but dropped the plan when no one applied two months ago.

All band members of the Six Nations of the Grand River territory who are 18 years old and above were eligible to vote.

For more on the election see the Sept., 7th edition of Turtle Island News.

Add Your Voice