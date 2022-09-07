Church hosts BBQ to raise funds for Six Nations Food Bank

By Bree Duwyn Writer Ohsweken Baptist Church presented a cheque for $796.26 to Six Nations Food Bank on Friday (Sept. 2), as a part of their ongoing Community Unity initiative. The church hosted a free BBQ on Saturday, Aug. 27, raising funds by donation to give to the Six Nations Food Bank to support all-ages community members. Theresa Mt.Pleasant, a church organizer, said that the reception of the Community Unity events have been great so far, and that initiative is being seen. “Nice weather, people going away, end of holidays, first year people can travel with COVID-19, sometimes you’re not sure of how the events will go,” she said. The church goes directly to organizations when planning funding events, as the Community Unity initiative is meant to help all ages…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice