Church hosts BBQ to raise funds for Six Nations Food Bank

September 7, 2022 23 views
Pictured left to right, church representatives Marg Elliott and Leslie McDougall give a cheque to Mary Monture, Chair of the Six Nations Food Bank Board of Directors. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Bree Duwyn Writer Ohsweken Baptist Church presented a cheque for $796.26 to Six Nations Food Bank on Friday (Sept. 2), as a part of their ongoing Community Unity initiative. The church hosted a free BBQ on Saturday, Aug. 27, raising funds by donation to give to the Six Nations Food Bank to support all-ages community members. Theresa Mt.Pleasant, a church organizer, said that the reception of the Community Unity events have been great so far, and that initiative is being seen. “Nice weather, people going away, end of holidays, first year people can travel with COVID-19, sometimes you’re not sure of how the events will go,” she said. The church goes directly to organizations when planning funding events, as the Community Unity initiative is meant to help all ages…

