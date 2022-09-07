First Need help now

Imagine huddling behind your doors after yet another police alert hits telling you to stop, shelter in place, lock your doors, a mass murderer is on the loose and spotted in your neighbourhood. And its the eighth alert, a sound itself that shakes you to your core, that jars you, that frightens you. Knowing that a man who killed 10 people and injured 18 others is somewhere in your community. Image the terror, holding your children and hoping against hope that police, brought in from the outside, are going to be able to find a man who has stabbed to death people you know. In a community where everyone knows everyone. A community suffering from the same social ills that plague First Nations from coast to coast. A lack of…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice