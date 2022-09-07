Local News
Mohawk Institute Residential School: Survivors find almost 100 children died there

September 7, 2022 65 views
Mohawk Institute Residential School

Year in Review: Survivors’ Secretariat search finds double the number of children died at Mohawk Institute than believed by NCTR By Bree Duwyn Writer More than double the number of child deaths originally reported at the former Mohawk Institute Residential School have been found according to new documents analyzed in research undertaken by the Six Nations Survivors’ Secretariat New analysis found 97 children who attended the school had died either at the school, in hospitals or even in their homes after becoming ill at the school. The staggering numbers came after analysis of new documents found by Know History, a company specializing in Indigenous historical research. The school was operated by the Anglican Church from 1830 to 1970. The 97 is more than double the numbers released by the National…

