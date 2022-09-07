Past drug, alcohol use caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document

By The Canadian Press Posted Sep 6, 2022, 4:46AM MDT. Police say one of two suspects in Sunday’s deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan is still at large and documents suggest he as an extensive history of violent behaviour. Officials say 30-year-old Myles Sanderson may be injured, adding he is considered dangerous and should not be approached. The body of the other suspect in the attacks, 31-year-old Damian Sanderson, was discovered outdoors in a grassy area on the James Smith Cree Nation on Monday, not far from one of the crime scenes. Leaders of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations have issued an urgent appeal to find Myles Sanderson, begging those with knowledge of his whereabouts to come forward to help end this tragedy without any more loss of life. Since…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice