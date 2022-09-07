Local News
ticker

Past drug, alcohol use caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document

September 7, 2022 54 views

By The Canadian Press Posted Sep 6, 2022, 4:46AM MDT. Police say one of two suspects in Sunday’s deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan is still at large and documents suggest he as an extensive history of violent behaviour. Officials say 30-year-old Myles Sanderson may be injured, adding he is considered dangerous and should not be approached. The body of the other suspect in the attacks, 31-year-old Damian Sanderson, was discovered outdoors in a grassy area on the James Smith Cree Nation on Monday, not far from one of the crime scenes. Leaders of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations have issued an urgent appeal to find Myles Sanderson, begging those with knowledge of his whereabouts to come forward to help end this tragedy without any more loss of life. Since…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Mohawk Institute Residential School
Local News

Mohawk Institute Residential School: Survivors find almost 100 children died there

September 7, 2022 58

Year in Review: Survivors’ Secretariat search finds double the number of children died at Mohawk Institute…

Read more
Local News

Retired dentist takes by-election

September 7, 2022 51

By Lynda Powless Editor A relatively unknown has been named the newest Six Nations Elected Council…

Read more