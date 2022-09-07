Local News
RCMP say suspect in Saskatchewan stabbing rampage found dead, brother still at large

September 7, 2022
Myles Sanderson, seen in a police handout photo, is described by police as six-foot-one and 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Sanderson, who has a violent criminal record and is considered dangerous, remains on the loose, but he may be injured. PHOTO BY HO /The Canadian Press

By Mickey Djuric THE CANADIAN PRESS WELDON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA-One of two brothers sought after a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan was found dead Monday in a grassy field not far from where 10 others lost their lives and many more were injured on the weekend. Meanwhile, police said the Myles Sanderson other brother, who has a violent criminal record and is considered dangerous, remained on the loose, but he may be injured. Police said the body of Damien Sanderson, 31, was found Monday morning on the James Smith Cree Nation. His brother Myles Sanderson is also wanted in the death of Damien Sanderson. Police had been looking for him and his brother Myles Sanderson, 30, since the attacks early Sunday at 13 locations in and around the First Nation and the…

