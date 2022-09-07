Retired dentist takes by-election

By Lynda Powless Editor A relatively unknown has been named the newest Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) member after a recount secured the spot. Greg Frazer took top spot in Saturday’s (Sept., 3 2022) by-election winning the seat with 89 votes. Only seven votes separated Frazer from Alaina VanEvery who received 82 votes. Frazier did not show up for the final count Saturday at the Dajoh in the Six Nations Community Hall in Ohsweken. Frazer is a retired dentist. Two other candidates ran in the byelection. Vernice “Pixie” Gladys Hill received 51 votes and Nicoli “Nick” Wilson Wyman received 14 votes. A total of 238 votes were cast with two spoiled. SNEC had been operating with only eight out of nine councillors and the chief. The 58th band council is the…



