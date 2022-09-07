Slider
Rivermen return home with bronze medal from national Senior B lacrosse tournament

September 7, 2022 31 views
Six Nations Rivermen brought home the bronze medal from the national Senior B Lacrosse tournament. (Supplied Photo)

By Sam Laskaris Writer The Six Nations Rivermen did manage to capture some hardware at the Presidents Cup, the national Senior B lacrosse tournament which concluded this past weekend. But the Rivermen were unable to defend the Canadian title they had won in 2019. The national tourney was not held in either 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Six Nations squad had to settle for the bronze medal at this year’s event, which wrapped up on Saturday in Edmonton. The Rivermen, who posted a 4-2-0 round-robin record, had their gold-medal aspirations come to an end last Friday when they were downed 14-8 by the Ladner Pioneers in their semi-final outing. The Pioneers went on defeat the Akwesasne Bucks 8-6 in the championship final. Six Nations settled for…

