Six Nations Elected Band Council sends condolences to James Smith Cree Nation

September 7, 2022 21 views

Six Nations has sent condolences to James Smith Cree Nation, Chief Wally Burns, and “the loved ones of those affected by this horrific incident. “We are sending comfort, courage, and good medicine your way as your community processes this shocking violence and unspeakable loss,” it said. For those who may need assistance during this difficult time, there are resources available within the community: Six Nations 24-Hour Crisis Line: 1-866-445-2204 Six Nations Mental Health and Addictions: 519-445-2143…

