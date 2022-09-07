Two men assaulted in Brantford home invasion

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford police are investigating a home invasion that saw four men enter a home at Peel Street and Victoria Street at about 11:20 p.m. and assault two men in the home Sunday (Sept 5).

Brantford Police said the assailants assaulted two male victims before fleeing the residence on foot. The two victims are in their twenties and have sustained serious injuries from the assault.

Police said the four male suspects were wearing all black clothing.

Police are seeking additional suspect information from the public and are asking those who reside close to or were near the residence at the time of the incident, if they have not done so, to review any video surveillance that may have captured the suspects.

If you have information about the incident, please contact Detective Andre Major at 519-756-7050 or email amajor@police.brantford.on.ca .

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or submit an online tip at https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

