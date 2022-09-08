Doctors ‘concerned’ for health of UK’s Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II

ALERT UPDATE: Queen Elizabeth II four children and grandson Prince William are all now at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

A statement by Buckingham Palace says doctors have recommended the 96-year-old monarch remains under medical supervision.

Doctors are concerned about the health of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and recommended the monarch remains under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace said.

The announcement on Thursday came a day after the 96-year-old monarch cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.

The palace said the queen was “comfortable” and remained at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Immediate family travelled to be by her side including Prince Charles, heir to the British throne. Prince Williams was on his way .

The queen, Britain’s longest reigning sovereign and the world’s oldest monarch, has suffered from what Buckingham Palace has called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the queen presided over the ceremonial handover power to new Prime Minister Liz Truss at her summer residence in Scotland at Balmoral Castle.

Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime”.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she said on Twitter.

Queen Elizabeth marked seven decades on the throne this year. She has increasingly handed over duties to Prince Charles, 73, and other members of the royal family in recent months as she struggled to get around.

Add Your Voice