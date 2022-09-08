NEWS ALERT: London Bridge -Queen Elizabeth ll has passed

LONDON, ENGLAND- Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II has passed.

She died at Balmoral Castle with her death announced at about 1:30 pm Eastern standard time.

A notice has been placed on Buckingham Palace and the flag is at half mast.

Her son Prince Charles now becomes King Charles.

This past June, the Queen celebrated 70 years on the throne this past June with her Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2, 1953 in Westminster Abbey, at the age of 25. For the first time ever, the coronation ceremony was broadcast on television, allowing people from across the globe to witness the event.

She was the longest reigning monarch in British history.

For the next 12 days Britain will grind to a halt, potentially costing the UK economy billions in lost earnings.

A series of events will kick including the ascension of Prince Charles to King Charles, Parliament will meet to acknowledge the new monarch. King Charles may change his name and the words of the national anthem will be updated as well as the country’s currency.

