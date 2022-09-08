Reaction to deadly stabbing rampage at First Nation, village in Saskatchewan 

JAMES SMITH CREE NATION- A stabbing rampage on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, has left 10 people dead and at least 18 others injured.

RCMP say one of two suspects, Damien Sanderson, was also found dead on Monday. His brother Myles Sanderson, the other suspect, died after he was taken into custody and went into medical distress on Thursday.

Here is some of the reaction:

“To the men and women in uniform who have worked day and night to track down and arrest this dangerous criminal, thank you. We owe you all a great debt of gratitude.”- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

“Now we can start to heal. The healing begins today. My boy survived the attack and hopefully can sleep at night now. He was having rough sleeps at night knowing he was still out there. Hopefully he can get some rest now.”- Brian Burns, who had a wife and son among the dead and another son who was injured.

“Now people can start to feel safe again, but also now is the time for healing to begin. There is a lot of trauma that will need to be dealt with and the victims will need our continued support.

This is just the start.”- Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand, whose sister and nephew were killed.

“Our many families and people whose lives have been altered forever because of this tragedy can now take comfort that Mr. Sanderson is no longer a risk to their safety. Our communities can now begin the lengthy process of healing through our culture, spirituality, and other denominations.” – Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

“They were our relatives, friends. Mostly we’re all related here, so it’s pretty hard. It’s pretty horrific.” -Chakastaypasin Chief Calvin Sanderson.

“My mind is somewhere else. It’s a shock. No one in this town is ever going to sleep again. They’re going to be terrified to open their door, answer their door.” _ Weldon, Sask., resident Ruby Works.

“It is senseless and devastating. I won’t get ahead of the Canadian law enforcement as they continue their work. Our thoughts are with the victims of this horrific attack. We stand with Canada, our ally and neighbour, and all those affected by this tragedy and condemn this senseless violence.”-White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“People are traumatized, people are hurting, people are injured. There are going to be many, many conversations about next steps and how we move forward.”- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I would like to extend my condolences to those who have lost loved ones in the attacks that occurred this past weekend in Saskatchewan. My thoughts and prayers are with those recovering from injuries, and grieving such horrific losses. I mourn with all Canadians at this tragic time.” -the Queen.

“The attacks at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan are truly heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of these horrific acts and all those that have lost loved ones. Catherine and I send our best wishes to the people of Canada.”- Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

“First Nations people are strong and resilient. Our people have survived many tragedies. I encourage our relations in Saskatchewan to lean on one another and support each other as the grieving continues. Sadly, there are so many bright lights that have been lost to violence. It is essential we work to honour their legacy.” _ Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee.

“I’m so relieved for the families and communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, who can hopefully now begin the long process of healing. It feels like as a province, we’ve been collectively holding our breath over the last four days.”- Saskatchewan Opposition NDP Leader Carla Beck.

“Horrified by the deadly attacks committed in Saskatchewan today. Dear Justin Trudeau, dear Canadian people, Europe mourns with you. I will pay my tribute to the victims when I’m in Saskatoon in 2 weeks.” -European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“I am filled with sadness for the survivors, families and friends who have lost loved ones from these communities. These are devastating losses that words cannot even come close to describing. “We are thinking of you today and for the weeks to come.

Canadians today mourn with you and wish you courage during these difficult times.”- Gov. Gen. Mary Simon

“The tragedy that has unfolded in James Smith Cree Nation and surrounding areas is absolutely devastating. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, as well as to the injured and their families.

“I’ve reached out to the leadership (of the) James Smith Cree Nation to offer Canada’s full support and any assistance that will be needed in the coming days.” _ Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller.

“I’ve been in contact w/ Chief Wally Burns to ensure that his community’s needs are met under their declared #StateOfEmergency

“I’ve also reached out to Minister Marcomendicino and Chief Calvin Sanderson and Chief Robert Head. Please keep all leadership and families in your prayers.” _ Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald.

“We are all devastated to hear of the acts of senseless violence committed in our province and our thoughts are with all those who are grieving. Our team, and our entire province, grieves with you.” _ Saskatchewan Roughriders Canadian Football League team.

“The brutality and apparent randomness of these attacks have shocked the entire country. Albertans stand shoulder to shoulder with our friends in Saskatchewan in their grief.

“My heart also goes out to the people of the James Smith Cree Nation and to First Nations communities across Canada who feel the anger and sorrow of this tragedy in a deeper and far more personal way.”- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

