Six Nations sends condolences and donation to James Smith Cree Nation

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Elected Council sent condolences to James Smith Cree Nation, Chief Wally Burns, and “the loved ones of those affected by this horrific incident” earlier this week along with a donation on behalf of the community.

Turtle Island News has confirmed, through sources, SNEC agreed in a closed audit meeting earlier this week to send $2,500 to the community.

SNEC has not answered Turtle Island News requests for confirmation of the donation or commented. Elected Chief Mark Hill did comment to off reserve media that a donation was sent. Turtle Island News confirmed the comment through sources.

A condolence notice sent to the community earlier reads:

“We are sending comfort, courage, and good medicine your way as your community processes this shocking violence and unspeakable loss,” it said.

For those who may need assistance during this difficult time, there are resources available within the community:

Six Nations 24-Hour Crisis Line: 1-866-445-2204 Six Nations Mental Health and Addictions: 519-445-2143

Add Your Voice