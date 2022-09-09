Brantford police seize over $630,000 in fentanyl

Brantford Police seized over $600,000 in fentanyl (BPS photo)

BRANTFORD, ONT- A Brampton man faces drug related charges after approximately $630,200 in fentanyl was seized in Project Viking, an investigation completed by Brantford Police Service Tactical Intelligence Generating Enforcement and Response Unit (T.I.G.E.R) on Thursday (Sept. 8).

Project Viking was initiated in May 2022 after a man from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) was suspected of visiting Brantford and surrounding jurisdictions suppling the area with fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to a police media release.

As a result of the investigation, three Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrants were executed, with help from the Brantford Police Service Emergency Response Team, at a number of addresses on Darling Street (Brantford), as well as a vehicle relevant to the investigation.

Police seized the following:

A digital scale

Brass knuckles

Cell phones

Two presses, mixing containers, sifting cups and a vacuum sealer

Ammonia

A quantity of Canadian currency

Approximately 1204.5 grams of suspected fentanyl

Approximately 772 grams of suspected methamphetamine

Following the investigation, Brandon Cooper, 34, Brampton, has been charged with:

Two counts of Possession for the purpose of trafficking contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

Possession, sale, etc. for Use in Production of or Trafficking in Substance contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of Prohibited Weapon contrary to the Criminal Code

The accused was held for bail.

Anyone who would like to report criminal activity in the community is asked to contact Brantford police at 519-756-7050.

If you would like to remain anonymous, please contact Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. You may also submit a web tip to https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/ .

Add Your Voice