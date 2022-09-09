Chippewas of Saugeen elect new chief, council

By Cory Bilyea

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SAUGEEN-The Chippewas of Saugeen held their general election on Aug. 26, voting in a new chief and council.

Conrad Ritchie received 166 votes out of the 466 ballots cast for chief, making him the newest leader of Saugeen First Nations #29.

One of seven candidates for chief, Ritchie, who served for two terms as a councillor, retained the highest number of votes, next to Clinton E. Root, who received 76.

Ritchie replaces outgoing chief Lester Anoquot who did not run for chief this year, instead running for a position as a councillor.

The new council consists of Rory Henry, Lester Anoquot, Letitia Thompson, Richelle M. A. Ritchie, Lorne Mandawoub, Audra J. Root, Theresa Root, and Melissa Snowdon.

Ritchie was also elected as a councillor and said he has resigned from that post, and council is working on who will fill that seat.

The new chief looks forward to working with the new council and the residents to continue with the vision they all have for the community.

Ritchie will utilize the experience of seasoned councillors along with fresh ideas from the new councillors to continue the ongoing work, including work on the potential Deep Geological Repository

(DGR) in South Bruce, the proposed TC Energy pumped storage facility in Meaford, Sauble Beach eastern boundary claim and the land claim of the Saugeen (Bruce) Peninsula, along with the Chippewas of Nawash at Neyaashiinigmiing.

Cory Bilyea is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter who works for the

WINGHAM ADVANCE TIMES.

