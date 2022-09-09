Three Six Nations residents facing drug and weapons charges

OHSWEKEN, ON-Three Six Nations residents are facing a total of 27 drug and related charges after Six Nations Police raided a Bicentennial Trail house close to a day care .

Six Nations Police executed a search warrant Thursday (Sept., 8th) arresting two men and a woman inside the residence and seized seizing replica firearms, prohibited weapons, and illicit drugs. Police also recovered a stolen motor vehicle from the property.

Police arrested and charged Marc Christopher Staats, 36, of Ohsweken, with the following criminal offences:

CDSA 4(1) Possession – methamphetamine

CDSA 4(1) Possession – methadone

CDSA 4(1) Possession – fentanyl

CDSA 4(1) Possession – clonazepam

CC 354(1) Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000 (three counts)

CC 354(1) Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000

CC 117.01(1) Firearm or Weapon: Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order (two counts)

CC 145(5)(a) Fail to Comply with Release Order – Other than to Attend Court (three counts)

CC 91(2) Weapon: Unauthorized Possession (two counts)

CC 86(1) Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use

Police have also arrested and charged Alana Rachelle Hill, 26, of Ohsweken, with the following criminal offences:

CDSA 4(1) Possession – methamphetamine

CDSA 4(1) Possession – methadone

CDSA 4(1) Possession – fentanyl

CDSA 4(1) Possession – clonazepam

CC 354(1) Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000 (three counts)

CC 354(1) Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000

CC 145(4)(a) Fail to Comply with Undertaking – Conditions (two counts)

CC 91(2) Weapon: Unauthorized Possession (two counts)

CC 86(1) Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use

Police also arrested and charged Gilbert Edward Hill, 62, of Ohsweken, with the following criminal offences:

CDSA 4(1) Possession – methamphetamine

CDSA 4(1) Possession – methadone

CDSA 4(1) Possession – fentanyl

CDSA 4(1) Possession – clonazepam

CC 354(1) Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000

CC 354(1) Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000

CC 91(2) Weapon: Unauthorized Possession

CC 86(1) Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use

Both accused Marc Staats and Alana Hill were held for a formal bail hearing. Gilbert Hill was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

