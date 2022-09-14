Canada/Crown’s relationship needs to change

Six Nations and Indigenous nations throughout the country have had a long, complicated, and heartbreaking relationship with Britain’s crown. As allies the Mohawks supported the Crown in its battle to maintain control over what became the U.S. A treaty was eventually made between the Crown and Americans to settle the battle, but without involving the Haudenosaunee or any other Indigenous nations whose land they were dividing up. Later the Mohawks and others moved to their treaty lands in Southern Ontario in recognition of that allyship, lands already well known to Haudenosaunee. But again, the Crown failed to uphold its end of the treaty and lands were eventually lost to the encroaching settlers and despite petition after petition the “Crown” did nothing to stop the intrusion. Instead, generations of Kings, Queens…



