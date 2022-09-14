Local News
ticker

Dispute over proposed development near Caledonia and Six Nations returns to court

September 14, 2022 30 views

By Holly McKenzie-Sutter THE CANADIAN PRESS The legal saga around a two-year occupation of a proposed development site by a group of Indigenous people returned to an Ontario court on Monday with another attempt to remove the protesters. The company behind the planned housing development near Caledonia, Ont., and **>Six Nations<** of the Grand River is again asking a Haldimand County judge to order the demonstrators permanently off the land. The group that has occupied the site since the summer of 2020 has maintained that the land in question is on unceded Haudenosaunee territory. A lawyer for Foxgate Developments argued Monday that a permanent order is needed so the development can proceed after two years of delays. “Interim injunctions haven’t been followed,’’ Paul DeMelo said. “The permanent injunction is necessary…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations Fair back after COVID lapse
Local News

Six Nations Fair back after COVID lapse

September 14, 2022 44

Six Nations Fall Fair moving out of pandemic to fun in the sun The weekend sunshine…

Read more
Queen Elizabeth II met with band council Chief the late Wellington Staats in 1959. Her first visit to Six Nations as Queen.
Local News

Queen Elizabeth II had historic relationship with the Mohawks

September 14, 2022 43

By Lynda Powless and Bree Duwyn Writers Six Nations longest serving treaty partner, Queen Elizabeth II,…

Read more