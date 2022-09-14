Dispute over proposed development near Caledonia and Six Nations returns to court

By Holly McKenzie-Sutter THE CANADIAN PRESS The legal saga around a two-year occupation of a proposed development site by a group of Indigenous people returned to an Ontario court on Monday with another attempt to remove the protesters. The company behind the planned housing development near Caledonia, Ont., and **>Six Nations<** of the Grand River is again asking a Haldimand County judge to order the demonstrators permanently off the land. The group that has occupied the site since the summer of 2020 has maintained that the land in question is on unceded Haudenosaunee territory. A lawyer for Foxgate Developments argued Monday that a permanent order is needed so the development can proceed after two years of delays. “Interim injunctions haven’t been followed,’’ Paul DeMelo said. “The permanent injunction is necessary…



