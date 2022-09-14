National News
In tribute to the queen, Ontario’s Ford says he will miss her ‘dearly’ 

September 14, 2022 33 views

By Allison Jones THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- Queen Elizabeth served as a constant presence through turbulent times and will be remembered for the comfort she brought people, as well as her exemplary public service, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday. The province’s legislature paid tribute to the late monarch, who died last Thursday, with a series of speeches. Ford said her death touches him personally. “Queen Elizabeth’s impact was far reaching,” he said in a solemn speech. “She supported over 600 charities throughout her reign. She spent countless hours working to improve the lives of people everywhere. I count myself as one of the people who will miss her dearly.” The queen was a reminder of the “bigger bonds that unite us, that connect us and bring us together, in…

