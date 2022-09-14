Indigenous response to Queen Elizabeth’s death muted in Canada

By Shari Narine Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Any issue of grief or condolence from Indigenous communities on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II Sept. 8, has not matched the outpouring from non-Indigenous Canadians and their institutions. That’s because Indigenous people are conflicted, says Courtney Skye, Indigenous policy analyst with the Yellowhead Institute, and they have a complex relationship with the Queen and the Crown. “I’m hoping there’s room for the complexity of feelings that people have,’’ said Skye, who is Mohawk from the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory. Elizabeth passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday Sept., 8 2022. “For many of us, we have only ever known one Queen,’’ said Governor General Mary Simon in a written message yesterday. “When…



