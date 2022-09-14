NEWS: SN Elected Council to undergo structure changes

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is changing the way it governs. The 98 year old structure is has operated with a council and committees since 1924. Now it is experimenting with a new structure that gets rid of committees, turns to portfolios. Jill Hill, who works out of the Elected Chiefs office said told Sneck political liason meeting (Monday Sept 12) they are now “in the preliminary study period that will occur for the next eight weeks of the Kentyohkwa (meaning “group” in Mohawk lan guage) structure. Hill said told the meeting, “as council knows, they passed a resolution last month allowing for this preliminary trial period under the structure.” She did not explain in what meeting the approval was passed. She said there have been…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice