Local News
ticker

NEWS: SN Elected Council to undergo structure changes

September 14, 2022 24 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is changing the way it governs. The 98 year old structure is has operated with a council and committees since 1924. Now it is experimenting with a new structure that gets rid of committees, turns to portfolios. Jill Hill, who works out of the Elected Chiefs office said told Sneck political liason meeting (Monday Sept 12) they are now “in the preliminary study period that will occur for the next eight weeks of the Kentyohkwa (meaning “group” in Mohawk lan guage) structure. Hill said told the meeting, “as council knows, they passed a resolution last month allowing for this preliminary trial period under the structure.” She did not explain in what meeting the approval was passed. She said there have been…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations Fair back after COVID lapse
Local News

Six Nations Fair back after COVID lapse

September 14, 2022 43

Six Nations Fall Fair moving out of pandemic to fun in the sun The weekend sunshine…

Read more
Queen Elizabeth II met with band council Chief the late Wellington Staats in 1959. Her first visit to Six Nations as Queen.
Local News

Queen Elizabeth II had historic relationship with the Mohawks

September 14, 2022 42

By Lynda Powless and Bree Duwyn Writers Six Nations longest serving treaty partner, Queen Elizabeth II,…

Read more