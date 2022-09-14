Local News
Ohsweken chef featured on season ten of Top Chef Canada

September 14, 2022 173 views
Chef Tawnya Brant stands proudly at her restaurant Yawékon in Oshweken Ont.

By Bree Duwyn and Lynda Powless Writers Chef Tawnya Brant’s historical journey with food has brought her to the coming season of Top Chef Canada. Ohsweken’s own Chef Tawnya and her love of Haudenosaunee foods and cooking is featured in the 10th season of Top Chef Canada premiering Sept 26 on the Food Network Canada. Chef Tawnya told Turtle Island News she wants Canada to learn about Indigenous foods from Indigenous people. “This is a time when we have that stage where we can tell Canada that these are our foods, this is how we ate them, and most importantly about how treating them in a respectful way is important to us,” she said. Brant, 39, a Mohawk from Six Nations, said her love of cooking started early. Her first…

